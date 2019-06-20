Virginia Career Works hosts job fair following Colortree closure

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Career Works Capital Regional and its partners will host a job fair and resource event Friday, June 21.
The fair is being held following the closure of the Colortree Group printing plant in Henrico County.
Several Central Virginia companies have contacted workforce and economic development agencies in hopes of hiring employees displaced by the plant closure.
The job fair is open to all those seeking employment, not only former Colortree employees.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community College Workforce Alliance’s Workforce Development and Conference Center at Reynolds Community College, located at 1651 East Parham Road.
