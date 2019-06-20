VCU, Richmond discover Atlantic 10 pairings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 released men’s basketball pairings for conference play for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday. For the sixth consecutive year, league teams will play an 18-game conference schedule, facing each team at least once and playing an additional match-up against five squads.
Defending A-10 regular season champion VCU will face Richmond, Dayton, Rhode Island, George Mason and Davidson twice in 2019-2020, once at home and once away. In addition, the Rams will host Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington and St. Bonaventure, while traveling to La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Joseph’s and Saint Louis.
Richmond, meanwhile, gets two meetings with VCU, Davidson, George Mason, George Washington and La Salle. The Spiders also host Dayton, Massachusetts, St. Joseph’s and Saint Louis, and visit Duquesne, Fordham, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure.
VCU finished last season 25-8, 16-2 in the Atlantic 10, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine years. Despite the transferring of Sean Mobley and P.J. Byrd, the Rams have most of their key pieces back and should enter the season as a conference favorite.
The Spiders wrapped up 2018-2019 with a 13-20 record, 6-12 in league play. They’re expected to return 90 percent of their scoring from last season, get a healthy Nick Sherod back and add Wagner transfer Blake Francis into the mix.
Full schedules, including dates and times for the conference match-ups listed above, will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.