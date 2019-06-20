Ukrop’s food fans get ready: West End food hall being planned

Ukrop's is planning a "food hall" to open next year. (Source: Ukrop's Homestyle Foods)
By Enzo Domingo | June 20, 2019 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 4:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you ready for Ukrop’s fried chicken?

It’s coming “hopefully some time next year” at a food hall at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods posted to Facebook that “It will NOT be a grocery store, but rather a place where we can offer some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items, such as: our famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.”

