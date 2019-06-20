Ukrop’s food fans get ready: West End food hall being planned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you ready for Ukrop’s fried chicken?
It’s coming “hopefully some time next year” at a food hall at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson.
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods posted to Facebook that “It will NOT be a grocery store, but rather a place where we can offer some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items, such as: our famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.”
