Steward’s Reid enters junior season as one of the nation’s top recruits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Steward rising junior Efton Reid got his first scholarship offer when he was in eighth grade and has currently accumulated numerous offers from Division I schools. But if you think the attention is going to his head, you’d be incorrect.
“I see the attention, but I just stay humble. Like my mom always tells me, stay humble but hungry.”
As he enters his junior season, Reid will only continue to get noticed. The 7-footer is ranked No. 22 nationally on ESPN’s list of recruits in the Class of 2021, but he expects his approach to remain the same.
“Just staying humble," Reid said during a workout on Thursday morning. “Not boasting about the offers and the kind of attention I get, just staying humble.”
While he won’t draw special attention to any particular scholarship offer he’s received, Reid says the coaches that reach out to him and flock to the gym represent a testament to his hard work. He’s always hoped to put himself in this position, so growing into a Division I high-level recruit and seeing his work pay off are things for which he’s grateful.
“It’s amazing because I see it’s so much I work for... having coaches come in and see me and be interested in me and offer me for their school, it’s what I’ve worked for.”
Reid’s list of offers continues to grow, and it already includes almost every Division I school in Virginia. Recently he got the chance to showcase his skills among the nation’s best, as he took part in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville.
So what does he want to improve? Reid says his strength on the court, his jump shot and ball-handling are three things he’s identified at which he’ll work to get better.
