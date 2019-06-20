Residents call for speed bumps after 4-year-old hit in Highland Springs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors in Highland Springs are fighting for speed bumps on their streets after a 4-year-old was hit on Father’s Day by a man riding his motorcycle.
Many say drivers on North Beach Avenue are speeding every day and it puts the dozens of kids living in the area at risk.
“It’s tough to hear that happening,” Michael Jennings, assistant director of Henrico Department of Public Works, said.
The 4-year-old was hit while riding a bike by a man speeding trying to avoid police. Residents in the area say they have been pushing for a change for awhile.
“We have gotten requests in the area before regarding traffic concerns," Jennings said. “The county has a traffic calming program to help with concerns of speeding in neighborhoods.”
The process is made easy by a county-wide system approved in 2004 called the Traffic Calming Program.
“We come out and make sure it’s posted properly for the speed limits and we do some speed studies to see what the speeds are doing on the street,” Jennings said.
That’s phase one of the two-phase program.
After that, Jennings said the resident requesting the study would need 75 percent of affected residents to sign off on the change, at which point signs would be installed announcing an additional $200 fine for speeding in the area.
Engineers have certain things they monitor before they take action.
“It has to be 7 mph over the posted speed limit, which means 85 percent of the people are doing over the certain speed or less,” Jennings said.
If the signs don’t work, then the project enters phase two, which means speed bumps will be installed.
“Overall, since we started the program in 2004, 447 streets are in the program that have requested traffic calming,” Jennings said.
Twenty-six of those streets have had physical devices installed.
As the injured 4-year-old recovers in the hospital, the county wants those in the area to know that they are working hard. The child’s family said they still have a long road ahead.
“We will work with them to make their streets as safe as possible,” Jennings said.
For information on how you can file a complaint about your street, click here.
