News to know for June 20: Strong storms expected; Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shoots down U.S. drone; Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer storms are on the horizon again Thursday.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.
Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred Thursday morning.
Police say the accident took place in the 400 block of South Sycamore Street.
Anyone with information on the accident should contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-861-1212.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. drone early Thursday morning.
The Guard said it shot down the drone over Iranian airspace, while two U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the downing happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.
The City of Richmond will co-host the official dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m.
The dedication will take place on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) at 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
A full schedule of events start today:
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Social Justice Forum, Thursday, June 20, 7-9 p.m., Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – Learn about social justice and find out how it was part of Arthur Ashe’s legacy.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event & Movies at the Park, Friday, June 21, 6-9 p.m., Byrd Park – Join local tennis organizations in celebration of Ashe’s sport; stick around for an evening of movies and other festivities.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Kick-off Celebration & Bowling Party, Friday, June 21, 7 p.m. to midnight, River City Roll – Enjoy kids and family bowling night (7-9 p.m.) as well as live music (9 p.m. to midnight) at this Scott’s Addition bowling alley along Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Donations suggested.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony & Exhibition Opening, Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Virginia Museum of History & Culture – Join us as we make history with the City of Richmond; city, state, and national dignitaries will officially unveil the re-named Boulevard.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Community Celebration, Saturday, June 22, 1-5 p.m., Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center – Celebrate with the community and participate in sponsored tennis clinics for kids and adults.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard After-Party, Saturday, June 22, 8-11 p.m., The Graduate Richmond: the official Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration host – Cap off three days of excitement around Arthur Ashe and the City of Richmond.
Chippenham Hospital in South Richmond announced it has achieved provisional Level I Trauma Center status, stepping up from Level II.
The certification makes Chippenham the second hospital in greater Richmond, in addition to VCU, to achieve the voluntary status to handle the most serious medical emergencies from incidents such as accidents, shootings and disasters.
The body of a missing boater was found in the Mattaponi River Wednesday evening, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The search for Robert Melton, 76, of Glen Allen, turned into a recovery mission on Wednesday.
Melton traveled to King and Queen County early Tuesday to go fishing on the river, according to his family.
“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” - Charles Darwin
