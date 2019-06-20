Large amounts of mouse droppings found at Henrico Chinese restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s Restaurant Report, we’re looking at a Henrico Chinese restaurant that needs some help, and a restaurant with Italian fare that’s turned really turned things around.
Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant is located on East Laburnum Avenue. In its latest inspection, the restaurant had five priority violations, two priority foundation violations, and 13 core violations.
A health inspector found large amounts of mice droppings throughout the kitchen and in the storage area on shelves, floors, and on cans of food. They also found egg rolls made the day before. NBC12 tried reaching out, but hasn’t heard back.
Francos Italian Restaurant on Staples Mill Road in Henrico has made a lot of improvements.
New management took over at the beginning of April. In the restaurant’s first inspection since then, the restaurant had two priority, three priority foundation, and five core violations, including improper cooking temperatures as well as flies coming in through the back door.
But after two weeks, the restaurant’s inspection was perfect.
A manage says the first inspection was “when the new management had taken over, so it was a brand new kitchen staff and so we were kind of going through a transition training them to what our rules (and) to what our regulations are. Just to make sure they’re up to par to all the health and safety codes.”
They say they will continue to try new ideas and new recipes.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
