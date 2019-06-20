GRTC celebrates Pulse anniversary with give-away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To celebrate the first anniversary of Pulse, GRTC will be giving away various Pulse-themed items at bus stops June 24.
The give-away will happen as a surprise at several Pulse stations throughout the day. It includes a T-shirt, cup, pen and tote bag.
Pulse is GRTC’s busiest route and carries nearly 7,000 riders every weekday, which is double the initial goal.
More than 1.9 million people have ridden Pulse between June 24, 2018, and June 18, 2019.
