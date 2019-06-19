Woman charged with assaulting deputies, nurse during arrest

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested following a reported disturbance and assault of deputies at Buffalo Wild Wings in Stafford.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stafford Marketplace at 8:30 p.m. June 18 for a disturbance involving an intoxicated person. A woman was seen swaying and yelling profanities during a phone conversation in the roadway in front of Michaels.
The deputy reported the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he could smell alcohol on her person.
During an attempted arrest for public intoxication, the woman identified as Kristen Younger, 35, of Stafford, became belligerent and kicked a deputy in the torso.
Following her arrest, Younger slammed her head into the partition between the front and back seat of a deputy’s cruiser causing a small laceration to her forehead. Upon exiting the vehicle, she spit on two deputies. Younger was treated by rescue personnel and transported to the hospital.
Once at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said Younger kicked a nurse and two deputies, repeatedly shrieked, attempted to bite a deputy and threatened to kill him.
Younger was charged with assault on law enforcement, assault on a healthcare worker, disorderly conduct on hospital grounds, drunk in public and obstruction by force or threat. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Younger’s husband was also arrested at Stafford Marketplace after he refused to comply with deputies’ commands to stop blocking traffic and to remove himself from a fire lane. He also attempted to interfere with deputies during his wife’s arrest.
Anthony Younger, 46, of Stafford, was charged with obstruction of justice, pedestrian in the roadway and public swearing. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
