Virginia woman accused of killing 6 puppies indicted by grand jury

By The Associated Press | June 19, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:41 AM

MIDDLEBROOK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman accused of killing six puppies and dumping their bodies was recently indicted by a grand jury.

The Daily News Leader reports 40-year-old Betsy G. Hemp faces six counts of felony animal cruelty and six misdemeanor charges of illegal dumping.

Police say she shot the dogs and tossed their bodies over a steep drop-off near her home in November. The Augusta County Sheriff's office said the dogs were just 6 months old when they were killed. Court records say she admitted to killing the puppies.

Hemp is currently free on bond with a trial scheduled for Sept. 24.

