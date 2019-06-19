VCU players share knowledge at Mike Rhoades Basketball Camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU basketball players stick around during the summer, working out, getting shots up, hitting the weight room and sharpening their skills for the upcoming season. The Rams also get the chance to share some knowledge with some potential future stars.
This week marks the first session of Mike Rhaodes Basketball Camp, where young players entering grades 2-12 can learn from some of the best. Campers practice the fundamentals, go through drills and compete in games. There’s also a focus on nutrition and health.
The experience is strong, not only for the campers, but for the current Rams acting as coaches as well. Many were young, aspiring stars themselves throughout their childhoods, and now they have the chance to provide examples to those looking up to them.
“I’ve been to a couple camps and I looked up to a couple guys when I was younger,” said senior guard Issac Vann. “Just to be in the reverse role, it’s kind of crazy, but it’s a great experience.”
“I tell the campers all the time 'I was in [your] shoes. I used to look up to guys like Treveon (Graham),” added guard Mike’l Simms, who played his high school basketball at Highland Springs. “Now these kids are coming up to me like, ‘OK, you’re Mike’l, you can shoot, can you shoot for me?’ It’s amazing, honestly.”
Both Vann and Simms say they hope campers take away a competitive edge from the experience.
There are more summer sessions of Mike Rhoades Basketball Camp. For more information, visit http://coachrhoadescamps.com/.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.