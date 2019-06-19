On This Day: Hurricane Agnes makes landfall before devastating Richmond days later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Agnes hit Florida’s panhandle as a Category 1 storm on June 19, 1972. Two days later, the storm weakened and was swirling off the southeast coast of Virginia.
“Well, Agnes is basically the storm of record. In modern history, it’s the one that you talk about. I mean it was the highest crest along the James River in the city,” NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden said.
In this week’s episode of NBC12′s podcast, “How We Got Here,” we take a look at how this historic hurricane devastated Richmond.
Also in Episode 3, we take a look at how Captain John Smith got “Disney’ed,” and how country music was born out of the mountain music of southwest Virginia – with a chaser of Johnny Cash.
