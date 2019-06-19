Solar panels to be installed at 10 Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Solar panels are being installed at 10 Richmond schools as part of a grant through the RVA Solar Fund.
The grant is available to public schools and nonprofit organizations in the Richmond area to have solar panels installed through Secure Futures. According to a press release, participants see reduced utility costs, no capital costs, no maintenance obligations and only pay for the electricity generated by the solar panels, which are owned and operated by Secure Futures.
RVA Solar Fund awarded $100,000 to Richmond Public Schools in 2018 for a sustainability associate position and to purchase and install energy monitoring systems at selected schools.
The first of those arrangements was installed at Huguenot High School during spring break. The solar panels are expected to generate about 24 percent of the school’s power needs.
Installation is already under way at other schools, which include Lucille M. Brown Middle School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, Broad Rock Elementary School, J.B. Fisher Elementary School, Linwood Holton Elementary School, M.J. Jones Elementary School, Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School, and G.H. Reid Elementary School.
The solar panels are expected to generate the equivalent of the power needs for 296 homes and reduce RPS carbon emissions by more than 2,700 tons, according to a press release.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.