Senior Alert issued for 80-year-old man suffering from dementia

BALTIMORE, Md. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for 80-year-old John Laurence Bevier on behalf of the Maryland State Police.
He was last seen at his residence in Baltimore, Maryland at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Bevier is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, plaid pants and gray New Balance sneakers.
He is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Ford Escape SUV, with Maryland license plate 94710CD.
Bevier suffers from dementia, and is believed to be in danger. The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Police say he may need medical attention.
Anyone with information on Bevier’s whereabouts should contact the Baltimore City Police Department at 443-984-7385.
