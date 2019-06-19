Richmond, Chesterfield crews simulate rollover school bus rescue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency crews from Richmond and Chesterfield were busy Wednesday preparing for a worst-case scenario: a school bus rollover.
That seemingly scary scene may have caused commuters to detour, but all those participating say the experience was invaluable.
Emergency crews know it only takes an instant before lives are on the line.
That’s why Richmond and Chesterfield emergency crews jumped at the opportunity to try to make the ride to and from school as safe as possible.
“It’s better to try things in a controlled environment,” Richmond Fire Lt. Armstrong said.
People from all across the commonwealth packed the Richmond Coliseum plaza for the simulation, greeted with actors playing roles of injured students and distraught parents.
In the crowd were education specialists and bus drivers, planning to take what they learned back for the next time they hit the road.
For some, the demonstration takes them back to moments they’d rather not remember.
Some Virginia Association of Pupil Transportation conference goers remembered horrendous accidents, sending buses into ditches.
Others paid close attention so they can do their part to prevent a rollover from happening at all.
