Resident upset over dozens of removed trees at South Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An upset resident says her south Richmond apartment complex, St. John’s Wood Apartments, is chopping down dozens of trees without notifying the people who live there.
“This morning I counted 32 (tree stumps),” said Jodi Urban.
Fallen trees could be seen throughout the property Wednesday afternoon as lawn crews continued to remove trees that were closest to the apartment buildings, mostly on the front and back lawns.
“There’s trees that are just being slaughtered,” said Urban.
Urban said the tree removal work began just before the weekend.
"No community input. There was nothing on my door,” she said. "I've been trying to get answers from the staff on what's going on, and I get mixed answers."
Urban said one front office employee told her the tree removal was for safety reasons. A property worker, who asked not to be named, said that the trees removed posed a threat of potentially falling on the buildings. The employee also said roots from too many trees were growing underneath the building, compromising the foundation of the structure.
“That would be a concern for anybody,” Urban acknowledged. “But are they doing this in the most positive, respectful way? It seems like they’re just… tearing stuff down and they’re being kind of excessive.”
NBC12 reached out to the property managers of the apartment complex and haven’t heard back.
The worker said they are also replanting some of the trees taken down.
