Report: New GRTC bus routes improve job access for disadvantaged populations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report is refuting the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis’ argument that the reroutes implemented by GRTC in 2018 have negatively impacted disadvantaged populations.
Jarrett Walker and Associates released a report showing the GRTC reroute resulted in an increase in the number of jobs and made total travel time shorter. The reroute was implemented in the summer of 2018.
The new report claims the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis’ report had errors in their calculations when looking at portions of travel time and walkable routes around places GRTC runs.
The average resident, who can reach their destination within 45 minutes, has increased by 6%. The number of jobs that low-income or minority residents reach in 45 minutes has increased by 10%, according to the report.
The GRTC reroute also includes a significant expansion of weekend services. The report says this is important to low-income civilians because low paying jobs are more likely to require weekend shifts.
Within the nine months since the GRTC reroute was implemented, Richmond saw ridership grow by 17%, according to the report.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.