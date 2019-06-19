Over $1M worth of cocaine recovered off the coast of Louisiana

Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say the seized 75 pounds (30 kg) of cocaine worth over $1 million on June 18, 2018, after it was recovered by a commercial vessel approximately 50 miles off the coast of southwest Louisiana. (Source: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | June 19, 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 4:54 PM

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Over $1 million dollars worth of cocaine was recovered approximately 50 miles off the coast of Louisiana, according to deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security contacted deputies on June 18 and notified them that the crew of a commercial vessel had found a “suspicious bundle” floating in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 50 to 55 miles south of Southwest Pass.

Deputies seized the suspicious bundle when the boat returned to the Port of Iberia in New Iberia, La.

Authorities said the bundle, weighing 75 pounds, contained 30 individually wrapped packages of suspected pure cocaine, each weighing 2.5 pounds.

Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are working with federal law enforcement officials to determine the origin of cocaine.

