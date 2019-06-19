News to know for June 19: Search for man who held family at gunpoint; Petersburg officer arrested; Juneteenth celebration

By Tamia Mallory | June 19, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 7:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are almost at the end of the week, and you may need your umbrella today.

A chance of rain

Wednesday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storm risks.

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration

The Boulevard will be renamed in honor of Arthur Ashe on June 22.

Several roads will be closed June 22 for the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

On Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m., Karla Redditte will host a digital dialogue all about Ashe’s life and legacy.

Search for man who held family at gunpoint

Henrico police are searching for the man who held a family at gunpoint Sunday night.

A woman says a man broke into her Henrico apartment, off of Laburnum Avenue, on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police Division at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Petersburg officer assault arrest

Petersburg police said Officer Trenzas Whitley was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

Whitley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of court proceedings, police said.

Former teacher’s viral post

A former Harrisonburg teacher, Jessica Gentry, has gone viral after a Facebook post.

The post, which garnered over 180,000 shares, laid out five reasons why she thinks teacher are “leaving the occupation like their hair is on fire.”

Jessica Gentry, a former kindergarten teacher at Stone Spring Elementary in Harrisonburg, said she's always had a passion for teaching, but the current education system made her go knocking at the door of a different career.
Juneteenth Celebration

Wednesday, June 19 commemorates the abolition of slavery.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Major General Gordon Granger said following the Civil War. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”

Final thought

“He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals.” - Benjamin Franklin

