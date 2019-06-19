News to know for June 19: Search for man who held family at gunpoint; Petersburg officer arrested; Juneteenth celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are almost at the end of the week, and you may need your umbrella today.
Wednesday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storm risks.
The Boulevard will be renamed in honor of Arthur Ashe on June 22.
Several roads will be closed June 22 for the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
On Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m., Karla Redditte will host a digital dialogue all about Ashe’s life and legacy.
Henrico police are searching for the man who held a family at gunpoint Sunday night.
A woman says a man broke into her Henrico apartment, off of Laburnum Avenue, on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police Division at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Petersburg police said Officer Trenzas Whitley was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.
Whitley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of court proceedings, police said.
A former Harrisonburg teacher, Jessica Gentry, has gone viral after a Facebook post.
The post, which garnered over 180,000 shares, laid out five reasons why she thinks teacher are “leaving the occupation like their hair is on fire.”
Wednesday, June 19 commemorates the abolition of slavery.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Major General Gordon Granger said following the Civil War. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
