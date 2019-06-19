Myrtle Beach officers discover 9-month-old ‘diseased’ puppy in crate in motel room; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers found a 9-month-old puppy in deplorable conditions inside a Myrtle Beach motel room, according to police documents.
A search warrant was issued Monday on a room at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. Officers said they found a female German Shepherd in a crate who was “emaciated, diseased with infected open wounds and inoperable rear legs.”
The documents show the puppy was covered in urine and feces and no water was available.
“The dog was alert but suffering in a manner near death needing exigent veterinary care,” according to the warrant.
Officers also noted the room was in such a state that it was deemed a health and public safety because the smell was so bad, and it was unsanitary to cleaning staff and neighboring rooms.
Police arrested Christopher Wesley Sauber in the case and charged him with ill treatment of animals in general, torture.
The puppy was taken from the hotel to the Grand Strand Humane Society, according to Jess Wnuk, the director of community outreach and lifesaving.
“In my seven years of animal sheltering this is likely one of the worst, if not the worst case, I can ever remember,” Wnuk told WMBF News.
Once the puppy arrived at the animal shelter, Wnuk said the animal control officer there immediately called Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital and asked if they could handle the case.
The hospital said it could and had a team standing by to get her treatment immediately.
Wnuk said the vets have done their best to stabilize the puppy and she is on IV fluids and a number of different medications. Wnuk said they’re also feeding her in very small amounts, multiple times a day.
The vets main concern is if the puppy will be able to stand or walk again.
