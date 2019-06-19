Mills Godwin’s Wilson wins national championship, and chases more success

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Mills Godwin’s Britton Wilson has tallied ten state championship wins in her high school track and field career, but had never triumphed with a victory on the national stage. That all changed this past weekend.
The recent Godwin graduate won the New Balance national championship in the 400 meter hurdles, blazing through with a time of 56.77. That bested her previous personal record by more than a second, and is the fifth-fastest time ever recorded by a high school girl in that event, according to her coach.
“I didn’t think that I could do it when I was a junior because I was really nervous and I just was kind of scared,” Wilson recalled. “Senior year I went into indoor season doing the open [400 meter dash] and fell short by like a second, it was a really close race, and so this year I’ve kind of used that as motivation to do it during outdoor.”
Wilson doesn’t have much time to savor the moment. She departed on Wednesday evening for Miramar, Florida, where she’ll compete in the USATF U20 Championships. A top two finish this weekend, and Wilson will find herself representing the stars and stripes at the U20 Pan American Games next month in Costa Rica.
“I feel like if I think of it as how I ran last weekend, I won’t get too nervous and think about how big this one is,” Wilson said of this weekend’s competition. “It means a lot to me, so I think because I’m really focused on it and I know what I want, then I’ll be able to go get it.”
Wilson will begin her collegiate career at Tennessee this fall.
