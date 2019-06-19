‘I don’t want to be separated’: Iraqi student in Richmond needs $300k to avoid leaving sick son

In desperation to save his son’s life and ensure he gets the medical care he needs, Wisam is seeking loans and/or grants to repay the $300,000 owed to the Iraqi government. He has pursued a foundation and other options but no funds are available. I know Wisam to be a man of character, honesty, humility, strong work ethic and genuine faith. He is not looking for a hand-out and has committed to repay any loans he receives - and he will. He is a man of his word. Would you consider offering to Wisam funding to assist with this educational debt? Do you know someone who might have the financial resources and interest in helping this family?