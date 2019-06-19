Henrico woman says her family was held at gunpoint, assaulted inside apartment

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It was a scary ordeal for a family in Henrico after they say they were held at gunpoint Sunday night inside their home.
“If I go back home, what is going to happen to us? Is he going to come back, is he going to send someone else. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified since the person still on the loose.
A mother is afraid for the safety of her two children after she says a man broke into her Henrico apartment, off of Laburnum Avenue, and held them at gunpoint.
“He had to hop over the balcony and come through the patio door with a gun pointed directly at her husband,” the mother said.
The victims involved didn’t want to be identified in fear the suspect is still out there.
There were four adults inside celebrating fathers day and four kids asleep when the man broke in.
“The suspect said to get on the ground and not say anything. He said not to look at anything and if you do then he was going to shoot us,” the woman said.
“He was asking for guns and drugs. All of us inside have jobs and work. We don’t have that type of stuff in here,” another woman said.
When they didn’t have anything, they say the suspect started searching for more.
“'You don’t need to go back there because there are kids back there.' To prevent him from going back there, I gave him my wedding ring and I took it off and told him it’s worth $900. You can take this,” one woman said.
It wasn’t until the next day did she realize what her instincts and quick thinking did.
“My ring is gone. My husband, it took him a lot to get that ring,” the woman said.
The suspect didn’t stop there, he then made sexual comments about her body.
“All I could think about was ‘don’t touch me,’” the woman said.
He did.
“He went into my pockets first to check and see if I had anything. After he went into my pockets he pushed his hands into my pants and underwear and felt me up and groped,” the woman said.
Henrico Police are investigating the incident.
The family said the suspect got away with a ring, cash and took the ID’s of those inside. The person also took their peace.
“With a guy like that, it only gets worse,” the woman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
