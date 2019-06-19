Hazmat crews investigating powder substance found in woman’s car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews determined a fire extinguisher was sprayed inside a woman’s car Wednesday morning.
The woman says she contacted police after she realized her car had been broke into outside of her apartment in the Sterling Beaufont neighborhood, located in the 6900 block of West Carnation Street.
The woman says she discovered a white powder in her vehicle as she went to go to work.
She says this is the third time her car has been broken into within three months of living in the complex.
Officials continue to investigate the incident.
