Forecast: Two more days with rain chances, then a couple of dry days.

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday storm chance

By Andrew Freiden | June 19, 2019 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays high on Wednesday and with plenty of clouds we’ll like only warm to the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely as a cold front passes. Storms could turn severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FIRST ALERT: This weekend looking pretty good!

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. humidity drops off. Lows upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

