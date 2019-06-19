Forecast: Two more days with rain chances, then a couple of dry days.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays high on Wednesday and with plenty of clouds we’ll like only warm to the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely as a cold front passes. Storms could turn severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FIRST ALERT: This weekend looking pretty good!
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. humidity drops off. Lows upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.