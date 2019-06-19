Finalists for Arthur Ashe poster contest announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration kicks off June 20 with a host of events leading up to Saturday’s street renaming ceremony.
One part of this week’s festivities includes a poster competition to promote the celebration. The finalists are Aaron Gibson, Jazmin Haywood, and Madeline Honing.
“He is an example of someone who made something out of himself,” Honing said.
For Honig, Haywood, and Gibson, this poster contest is a chance at being a part of history.
“He was very bold but also elegant,” Haywood said.
“It’s a big gesture by the city," Gibson said. “When I think of him I think of positivity."
The rules of the competition were simple. Each of the designs must include the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Logo or the title and date of the renaming ceremony.
“Being able to be a part of this alone is groundbreaking for me,” Haywood said.
It also had to have the tag line “Live purposely. Live Generously. Live Intentionally.”
“I wanted to encapsulate more than just his tennis abilities even though they are great," Honing said. “Just to give back in some small way in that community is really big."
These three contestants all say winning is just the icing on the cake because this isn’t about them, but the legacy of Arthur Ashe.
“I wanted to keep the subject matter pretty straight forward but do it in a way that mimic the impact that he had,” Gibson said. “We are a very secondary part were just here to help lift up the legacy and anyway we can."
The winner will be announced Friday at 7 p.m., and the grand prize is $500.
"We should always take time to remember and reflect on our history before looking into our future,” Honing said.
