Endangered woodpecker nestlings hatch, get banded by DGIF

(WWBT) - The first pair of nestling red-cockaded woodpeckers at Big Woods Wildlife Management Area hatched earlier this year and have been banded by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Red-cockaded woodpeckers are endangered and federally protected.
The nestlings hatched in May and are expected to fledge and leave the nest in June, according to DGIF.
The birds were tagged May 16 when they were less than a week old.
The male of the breeding pair first appeared in Big Woods in 2017. He paired with a female in 2018, but they did not breed.
DGIF said the effort to get the birds to breed has involved years of work, including selective thinning of trees and prescribed burns to create the ideal habitat for the birds.
The effort is also beneficial for other species, including turkey and quail.
