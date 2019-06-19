Construction worker injured in fall at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A construction worker was injured after falling while working at the University of Richmond on Wednesday.
The university confirmed a roofing subcontactor working on Lora Robins residence hall fell from the roof of the building and was transported to VCU Medical Center.
The worker’s condition is not known.
Construction at the site was halted following the incident.
Richmond fire officials confirmed they responded to the scene for an industrial accident, but could not comment further.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.