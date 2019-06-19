Chuck Richardson to run for city council seat following Agelasto’s resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former felon Chuck Richardson announced Tuesday evening that he will be running for Richmond’s 5th District City Council seat after Parker Agelasto announced his resignation earlier this year.
Agelasto announced his resignation in April after he had come under fire for moving out of that district but remaining its representative. He was facing a lawsuit over the move and said in a statement he was resigning because of it.
Richardson is one of those filing a suit. He doesn’t buy Agelasto’s decision to resign come November.
"If you resign because of that law this coming November, that means you’re sitting illegally today, in April, and you were sitting last June and you have been sitting illegally ever since you moved,” Richardson said earlier this year.
Richardson served on city council for nearly 20 years before being banished from city politics after selling heroin to an undercover officer.
Richardson is now eligible to run for office after Governor Terry McAuliffe’s historic restoration of rights, allowing over 200,000 former felons to regain the right to vote and run for public office.
