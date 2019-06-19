Arthur Ashe’s legacy continues to impact young tennis players

“We called each other and promised each other that we would call each other every seven days and we never missed not calling each other every seven days no matter where we were,” said Simpson. “He was my hero because of what he stood for because of what he did, and how he accomplished what he did. He did it the right way, with a racket in his hand or with a racket not in his hand. He did it with dignity and grace, and I will never, ever forget him for all of the rest of my entire life.”