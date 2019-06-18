Youth offenders help clean up Chimborazo Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A program through the Richmond Juvenile Justice Center called “Second Chance” brought first offender youth to Chimborazo Park on Tuesday morning to help beautify the park and rehabilitate their past behavior at the same time.
They were joined by volunteers from Dominion Energy and the Richmond Police Department. In addition to unearthing historic cobblestone pathways and water drainage systems, they removed invasive species to improve the health of the trees.
“The idea was to engage our youth and to engage our first responders in a way that made this attractive so that we could see a meaningful difference when we got done after a few hard hours today," volunteer program manager Tara Richardson, of Dominion Energy, said.
Dominion Energy’s forestry team has worked to remove dead trees and construction crews have utilized recycled electrical poles to aid in erosion control and act as guard rails to increase safety.
