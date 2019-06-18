Woman injured after being struck by car in parking lot

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Caroline County.
Virginia State Police said a 60-year-old woman was walking out of a store when she was by a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old woman that was making a right turn.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured, and charges are pending against her.
Both women involved are from Caroline County.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.