Woman injured after being struck by car in parking lot
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:54 AM

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police said a 60-year-old woman was walking out of a store when she was by a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old woman that was making a right turn.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured, and charges are pending against her.

Both women involved are from Caroline County.

