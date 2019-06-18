VIDEO: Truck rams through front doors of convenience store

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was arrested after ramming his truck through the front doors of a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Brunswick County.
Police said surveillance video shows the driver go through the doors of the Food Barn on South Main Street in Blackstone around 5 a.m.
The driver then got out, went into the store and took several items before leaving, police say.
A short time later, the truck was spotted in Crewe where it caused damage to another business. About an hour after that, the truck was spotted in Chesterfield and the driver was arrested.
Law enforcement from all three jurisdictions are working together, and police say several felony charges are pending in Blackstone.
