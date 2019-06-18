Road closures announced for Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several roads will be closed June 22 for the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Five streets will close and parking will be limited in several areas.
The affected area are listed below.
- Kensington Avenue between North Sheppard and North Mulberry Streets
- North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Patterson Avenue and Hanover Avenue
- North Colonial Avenue between Kensington Avenue and Patterson Avenue
- Stuart Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street
- Hanover Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street
- 400 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Kensington Avenue and Stuart Avenue
- 500 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (west side only) between Patterson Avenue and Kensington Avenue
- 2800-2900 block of Kensington Avenue (both sides) between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street.
- 2500 block of The Terrace (both sides) between Overbrook and Lancaster Roads
- 2500 block of Montrose Avenue (both sides) between The Terrace and West Lancaster Road
- 400 block of West Lancaster Road (both sides) between The Terrace and Montrose Avenue
- 900 block of Roseneath Road (west side only) between Monument Avenue and Wythe Avenue
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.