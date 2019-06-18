Richmond named a top 10 city for lawyers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond hit the top 10 cities for the most attractive cities in the U.S where lawyers may want to pursue their careers.
The city of Richmond has 16% more jobs for lawyers compared to the national average, according to a recent study from AdvisorSmith.
Lawyers in Richmond earned an average salary of $147,500.
This study is based upon attorney salary, cost of living, and the availability of jobs.
Top 10 best cities for lawyers:
- Washington, D.C.
- Houston
- Chicago
- Miami
- Birmingham
- Philadelphia
- Atlanta
- Pittsburgh
- Richmond
- New York
