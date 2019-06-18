Richmond named a top 10 city for lawyers

Richmond named a top 10 city for lawyers
The city of Richmond has 16% more jobs for lawyers compared to the national average, according to a recent study. (Source: pixabay.com)
By Hajah Bah | June 18, 2019 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond hit the top 10 cities for the most attractive cities in the U.S where lawyers may want to pursue their careers.

The city of Richmond has 16% more jobs for lawyers compared to the national average, according to a recent study from AdvisorSmith.

Lawyers in Richmond earned an average salary of $147,500.

This study is based upon attorney salary, cost of living, and the availability of jobs.

Top 10 best cities for lawyers:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Houston
  3. Chicago
  4. Miami
  5. Birmingham
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Atlanta
  8. Pittsburgh
  9. Richmond
  10. New York

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.