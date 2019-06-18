Independent candidate to challenge Joe Morrissey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg native will be on the ballot in November in Virginia’s 16th District Senate seat to face Joe Morrissey.
Waylin Ross is listed on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website as a candidate for the seat, which covers Richmond and parts of the Tri-Cities.
Ross says on his campaign website that he “has over ten years of unquestionable leadership experience.”
He graduated from Old Dominion University with a major in Political Science with a history minor. He received his Master of Public Policy degree from George Mason University, with a concentration in Economics.
Morrissey, a Democrat, is on the ballot after defeating incumbent Rosalyn Dance in the June 11 primary.
