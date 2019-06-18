Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat. Overall rain chance climbs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day with the potential for severe storms again across Virginia. But today’s rain chance overall is higher than yesterday’s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. All of Central Virginia is currently in a marginal (low) risk for severe weather. Storm Window: 3-9pm. Highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely as a cold front passes. Storms could turn severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FIRST ALERT: This weekend looking pretty good!
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. humidity drops off. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
