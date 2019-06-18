Digital Dialogue: Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration

Digital Dialogue: Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration
During the dialogue, viewers can ask questions live on Facebook or just sit back and watch on the NBC12 Roku and Amazon Fire channels.
June 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the city of Richmond gets ready to rename one of its busiest streets after Arthur Ashe, NBC12 is taking a special look at the star athlete and activist.

The Richmond-native’s life, on and off the tennis court, continues to impact the world, nearly 30 years after his death. It’s why many people in the community say this recognition is long overdue.

[ Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication set for June 22 - Full details here ]

On Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m., Karla Redditte will host a digital dialogue all about Ashe’s life and legacy. She will be joined by four guests to discuss the significance of renaming the Boulevard:

  • Alphine W. Jefferson, Ph. D, Professor of History and Director of Black Studies at Randolph-Macon College
  • Edwaun Whitehead, Community Organizer/Strategist
  • Baxton Baylor, AABLVD Initiative Organizer
  • Andre Johnson, AABLVD Initiative Organizer

The conversation will stream live on the NBC12 Facebook page. Viewers can submit questions live or just sit back and watch on our Roku and Amazon Fire channels.

Learn more about the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration here.

