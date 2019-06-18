Circles RVA volunteer recognized for her tireless work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking the cycle of poverty is the goal for one Richmond-based organization.
“Circles RVA,” provides resources, food and childcare to families looking to become more self-sufficient, allowing them to step out of poverty and never look back.
Kristin Blalock, community coordinator at Circles RVA, said volunteers are the glue that keeps it together.
For the past six months, Elizabeth Bale has played a key role in making that happen.
“She helps serve dinner every week, she cleans up, welcomes people, anything we need, she jumps right in,” Blalock said.
For an organization with only two employees, volunteers like Bale are vital. Their hard work in other areas allow the two staff members time to work closely with families to significantly improve the circumstances.
“We see income levels go up, employment go up, home ownership goes up, there are a lot of really tangible changes,” Blalock said.
Bale brings her daughters, Megan and Katherine, with her every week.
“I just feel refreshed because I did something good and I’ve met new people," eighth-grader Katherine Bale said.
Her older sister, Megan, who’s about to head to college, is also learning so much form her time at the organization.
“It’s just a really good organization to bring people together from all over Richmond," Megan Bale said. "We’ve met a lot of different people facing different circumstances, things that we never would have experienced otherwise.”
Life is taking the Bale family in a different direction, so they won’t be able to volunteer anymore. But on their last day at Circles RVA, the family planned a big dinner for everyone to say thank you.
The room was filled with a lot of love an appreciation, and Blalock had an additional surprise up her sleeve. She had nominated Bale for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness, which comes with a $300 gift.
“I feel like the type of volunteer she is can go unnoticed because she quietly puts her head down and does the work,” Blalock said. “So I wanted to make sure she’s recognized and knows how much we appreciate her and the girls.”
