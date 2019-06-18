Chesterfield man arrested after barricading himself in home

Joshua Cornett. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 18, 2019 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man after they say he barricaded himself in a family member’s home.

Joshua Neil Cornett, 32, of Chesterfield, was found hiding in the home just after 2 p.m. June 18 and was taken into custody without incident.

Cornett was served with revocation of a suspended sentence for original charges of strangulation and abduction and a misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligations.

He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail on an $11,202 bond.

