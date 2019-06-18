Chesterfield man arrested after barricading himself in home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man after they say he barricaded himself in a family member’s home.
Joshua Neil Cornett, 32, of Chesterfield, was found hiding in the home just after 2 p.m. June 18 and was taken into custody without incident.
Cornett was served with revocation of a suspended sentence for original charges of strangulation and abduction and a misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligations.
He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail on an $11,202 bond.
