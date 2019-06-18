Chesterfield libraries team up with museums to offer free admission

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A partnership with Chesterfield County Public Library and eight local museums is providing families an opportunity to explore Central Virginia.
Residents can check out the CCLP Museum Pass Bags, which include passes to several museums as well as reading material, DVDs, CDs and other items to enhance participants’ museum visits. The contents will vary by bag.
The bag can be check out up to seven days and the number of admission passes provided vary by museum.
The bags can also be placed on hold and picked up from libraries throughout the county.
Participating museums:
- Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia
- Henricus Historical Park
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
- Maymont
- The Edgar Allan Poe Museum
- The Valentine
- The Virginia Museum of History and Culture
- Weston Plantation
