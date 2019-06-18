Central Va. woman hospitalized in Dominican Republic on honeymoon

“Initially before we went, we were a little hesitant,” Derek said. “We thought it wouldn’t happen to us and then for us to get there and it happen on our honeymoon, or to anyone, it’s just sad. We just want people to know A) It can happen to you, B) It’s not being talked about, and C) It’s not safe. It’s just not safe right now to go to the Dominican Republic, at any of the resorts, not just the Hard Rock Punta Cana, in our opinion.”