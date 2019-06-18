Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication launches exhibit marking 400 years since arrival of slaves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be dedicated June 22 with a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
The dedication coincides with the opening of an exhibit at the museum “Determined: The 400-year Struggle for Black Equality.” The dedication will take place on the museum’s front lawn and is free and open to the public.
The museum said 2019 marks the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of captive Africans in North America. A large graphic will be installed at the steps of the museum featuring the names of 11,000 slaves who were identified through the documents in the museum’s collection as part of the “Unknown No Longer” database.
“Determined" will be on display until March 29, 2020, and is included with museum admission.
The exhibit includes slavery-era restraints, freedom documents, letters, works of art, a pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr, tennis shoes worn by Arthur Ashe, a tear-gas canister used during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment signed by Abraham Lincoln.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.