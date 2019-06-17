Woman fighting for life after driver hits cyclist, flees scene

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department is searching for the person who hit a female cyclist and then fled the scene on Sunday.
Police say the incident occurred in the 20500 block of South Crater Road around noon.
The cyclist, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was traveling north when she was hit from behind.
“The force of the crash caused the rear bicycle tire to be broken and the female ejected to the shoulder of the highway,” police said in a news release on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804 733–2773, or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.