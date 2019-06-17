RPD investigating after man found shot in car in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.
Police responded to the 1200 block of St. Paul Street around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Officers say he was alert, and able to talk. He was transported to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of his injury.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.