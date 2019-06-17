Police investigating deadly crash that caused vehicle to catch fire

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that caused one of the vehicle to catch on fire.
Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash around 8:53 p.m. on Sunday at Five Forks Road, about one mile west of Route 627.
Police said a 2002 Nissan SUV and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the eastbound lane of Five Forks Road. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to catch on fire.
The Nissan driver died at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet, Kassi L. Glass, 20, of Amelia, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
The remains of the Nissan driver were taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.
