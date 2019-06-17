Photos: Frank Beamer’s house for sale for $2.2M

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For a little over $2 million, you could own a slice of Hokie Heaven.
Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer’s 8,700 square foot home in Blacksburg is on the market for $2.2 million. The home is listed by Callie Dalton and Associates.
The house, located on 1700 Mountainside Drive, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a lengthy list of other amenities, including a golf simulator, wet bar, hot tub, treadmill hot tub, wine cooler and four fireplaces.
That’s just the inside. The exterior features both a covered and open patio, fire pit and Koi pond.
And if the address didn’t clue you in, there’s also an unobstructed mountain view.
See photos of the home below:
