Photos: Frank Beamer’s house for sale for $2.2M
Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer's home is for sale. (Source: WSLS)
By Brian Tynes | June 17, 2019 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 3:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For a little over $2 million, you could own a slice of Hokie Heaven.

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer’s 8,700 square foot home in Blacksburg is on the market for $2.2 million. The home is listed by Callie Dalton and Associates.

The house, located on 1700 Mountainside Drive, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a lengthy list of other amenities, including a golf simulator, wet bar, hot tub, treadmill hot tub, wine cooler and four fireplaces.

That’s just the inside. The exterior features both a covered and open patio, fire pit and Koi pond.

And if the address didn’t clue you in, there’s also an unobstructed mountain view.

See photos of the home below:

