News to know for June 17: Storms possible; police block Lee Bridge; roundtable on gun safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is starting off with First Alert Weather Days for a chance of severe storms on Monday and Tuesday.
The Richmond Police Department blocked off the Lee Bridge on Monday morning for several hours.
Police say a person with a gun on the bridge lead to the incident.
A SWAT team was also called to the scene.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is hosting a roundtable on Monday morning on gun violence prevention.
He’ll be joined at 10 a.m. event at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, state Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
Stand-up comedian DJ Pryor - a Petersburg native - gained the attention of many after a conversation between him and his 19-month-old son went viral.
The adorable conversation between the son and father has now been shared over a million times.
The father-son duo is now the star in Denny’s Father’s Day commercial, having another one of their epic conversations.
On June 17, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters at Washington, D.C.'s Watergate complex.
In Episode 3 of NBC12′s podcast, “How We Got Here,” we take a look at Virginia’s ties to this history day.
Mizkan America, the owner of Ragú, is recalling some sauces because they may contain fragments of plastic.
The week-long celebration of burgers will take place at Richmond restaurants June 17 through June 23.
We’ve got a full list of restaurants joining in the celebration on 12AboutTown.com.
