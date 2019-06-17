Know how to avoid travel-related scams this vacation season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re in the heart of vacation season, and if you’re headed out the door soon you may want to be aware of tricks to get your money.
First, don’t pay for “prize” vacations. No legitimate company will ask you to pay for a prize. If you get an email or call like that, hang up or delete it.
Also, look for catches to resort or timeshare offers. There are often high-pressure sales pitches and timeshare presentations you may feel forced to attend. Just say “no thanks” to anyone who tries to rush into signing a deal.
When you travel, take only the IDs and credit cards you need and make copies so if someone steals your bag you’ll know what was taken.
Bring a copy of your insurance card and leave all other important documents at home.
The Federal Trade Commission has a list of recommendations on how to protect your smart phone from hackers and malware.
And paying with credit cards gives you more protection than paying by cash or with a debit card, because it’s often easier to dispute unauthorized charges.
