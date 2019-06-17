Kaine to host roundtable on preventing gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is hosting a roundtable on Monday morning on gun violence prevention.
He’ll be joined at 10 a.m. event by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, state Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
“As governor of Virginia, Kaine helped strengthen the background record check system following the tragedy at Virginia Tech,” Kaine’s office said in a news release. “In the Senate, Kaine supports legislation to improve the background record check system, hold gun manufacturers accountable, keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and place responsible limits on combat-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.”
The roundtable will be held at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle at 900 Decatur St. in Richmond.
He’ll host another roundtable on Monday afternoon in Fredericksburg.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.